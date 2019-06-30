Police standoff leads to arrest in Mason Township

A police standoff led to an arrest in Mason Township Saturday afternoon.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around noon Saturday.

Officers were called to investigate a shooting at a residence near the 16000 block of Mason St. in Mason Township. Initially, deputies spoke to the wife of the suspect stating he had threatened her with a gun and shot once inside the residence.

On scene, the suspect refused to come out to speak to deputies while many attempts to make contact with him were made. Deputies were advised that there were several other weapons inside the residence.

The Warrant Service Team was called out for a standoff while more attempts were made to get the suspect to comply. Several cans of CS gas canisters were administered during the standoff.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being lodged at the Cass County Jail. Police have not named the suspect.