Police spot car going 145 mph, driver arrested for OWI

From the Indiana State Police:

This morning, just after midnight, Senior Trooper Anthony Potesta was patrolling I-80/94 near Broadway. A black Dodge Challenger passed the officer at an extremely high rate of speed. Trooper Potesta was able to catch up to the Challenger and checked the vehicle's speed at 145 m.p.h..

The speed limit on I-80/94 is posted 55 mph. A traffic stop was initiated on the Dodge near Ripley St. Further investigation lead the trooper to believe that the driver was impaired. The driver voluntarily performed field sobriety tests and submitted to a certified breath test.

That certified test showed his blood alcohol content (B.A.C.) to be .13%. The legal limit in Indiana is .08% B.A.C. The driver was then taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail.

Arrested was Damien L. Holmes, 29, of Gary, IN. Mr. Holmes was charged with O.W.I. - Class A Misdemeanor and Reckless Driving - Class B Misdemeanor.

Assisting at the scene was Waffco Towing.

*All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court*