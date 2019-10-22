Police seek man charged with murder in South Bend shooting

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder for a shooting outside a South Bend gas station Saturday.

Raymond M. Dotson Jr. has not been arrested yet. Police are actively looking for him, according to a release from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Dotson is accused of shooting and killing 36-year-old Joshua Lamot Flinn, of South Bend, just before 2 a.m. Saturday. The shooting happened outside the Phillips 66 gas station on the corner of LaSalle Avenue and Lafayette Boulevard.

A probable cause affidavit says Dotson and his companion were clearly visible in surveillance video. The companion, identified in the affidavit as Salmen Johnson, reportedly came forward to tell police the shooter was Dotson, who matched the description police had gathered from other sources.

Johnson reportedly told police he and Dotson, who were longtime acquaintances, went out to a club in Elkhart Friday night. It was not a very lively scene, so they returned to South Bend in Dotson's green Buick car with green LED lights on it.

They arrived at the Phillips 66 and Johnson was buying cigars when he heard an argument between Dotson and a man Johnson did not know.

"It seemed to Johnson like one of them had bumped into the other and they took exception," the affidavit reads. "By the time Johnson really [paid] attention, Dotson was reaching for his waist and the other man was reaching for his hip, too, while they exchanged angry words."

Johnson told police he tried to get Dotson to leave, and Dotson did follow Johnson out of the store. But Dotson, who had drawn his gun, called back to Flinn, who was still in the store.

After waiting several seconds just feet outside the door with his gun drawn, Dotson fired on Flinn as he walked out of the store. Flinn fell to the ground, Johnson ran away and Dotson got into his car and drove away.

Johnson reportedly told police after the fact he never saw Flinn draw a firearm, but he could tell Flinn had a silver gun in his pants. When officers arrived to find Flinn dead, they discovered a brown and black toy airsoft gun tucked in his pants.

Anyone with information on Dotson's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at 574-235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

