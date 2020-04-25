Police searching for suspects after two overnight shootings in Elkhart

Police in Elkhart are searching for the suspects involved in two separate overnight shootings.

The first shooting happened Friday night at 10:55 pm. Officers were called to the area in regards to a shooting with injuries near the 1200 block of South Main Street.

Police arrived to find a 25-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his shoulder and leg. The shooting appears to have occurred near the 1200 block of Eden St where officers located damage to a local residence. Officers also located shell casings near the intersection of Eden Street and Aldridge Court.

The second shooting happened Saturday morning at 1:42 am near the 1800 block of Oriental Avenue.

Officers were called in regards to a shooting with injuries. Officers located an adult male with gunshot wounds to the torso and the arm. The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Officers also located a juvenile that was taken to Elkhart General Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

It is unknown if the two incidents are related. There are no suspects and no arrests have been made at this time. A possible suspect was described as a light skinned black male driving a darker GMC Yukon.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings are encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or email tips at tips@elkhartpolice.org.