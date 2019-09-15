Police searching for suspect after shooting, body found in hotel

Officers are searching for a suspect after a person was found dead at the Rodeway Inn in St. Joseph County.

Police say around 3:45am they were called to the Inn where a naked male was running through the parking lot with a gun possibly shooting.

When officers arrived they found a deceased person in one of the rooms.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating the shooting.

SWAT is also on scene.

St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman told us that they have not located the suspect.

"At this time, the victim as well as the suspect has not been identified. So, we do not have that information. We have an outstanding male suspect at this time. I’m encouraging anybody with any information whatsoever to contact local police or CrimeStoppers with that information," said Sheriff Redman

