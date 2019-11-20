Police searching for man with firearm-related arrest warrant

Police are asking you to call 911 if you see Tristen Lee Terry.

He was last seen in Kosciusko County wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and black shoes.

He has a firearm-related arrest warrant.

From Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office:

***URGENT***

Officers are currently in the Epworth Forest and Tri-County areas, east of North Webster, searching for Tristen Lee Terry. Terry is described as 6 feet 1 inch, 160 pounds and has multiple tattoos. Terry was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and black shoes. Terry fled on foot and is still believed to be in the area.

Terry does have an firearm related arrest warrant.

If you see a subject matching this description, please call 911 immediately.



