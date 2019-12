Police are asking for help finding Tiffany Gale Robertson, a 32-year-old South Bend woman who is wanted on four warrants.

According to the St. Joseph County Police Department, Robertson is wanted on three warrants for conversion in St. Joseph County and a warrant for theft out of Porter County, Indiana.

You are asked to contact Detective Cavurro at 574-235-9569 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP with any information.