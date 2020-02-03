Police search for woman missing from Elkhart

Police in Elkhart are asking for the public's help finding a missing 56-year-old woman.

Officers are searching for Connie Spaulding, who is 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with curly blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen walking away from her home near Elkhart Avenue and Johnson Street.

Spaulding was most recently seen wearing a Green Bay Packers jacket, a light-green knit hat and camouflage pants.

Police say Spaulding's family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on Spaulding's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

