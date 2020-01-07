Police search for teen missing from Berrien County

Police in Berrien County are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has gone missing in the company of a 19-year-old man.

Vivianna Jenkins has been missing since Monday, according to a post shared on the Bardoa-Lake Township Police Department Facebook page.

She was last seen in a yellow Notre Dame hooded sweatshirt, gray jogging pants and no shoes. She has long, dark hair and brown eyes, has a scar under her right eye and weighs about 140 pounds.

Vivianna is believed to be in the company of David Daily, of Dowagiac, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Vivianna and Daily reportedly were last seen going east on Browntown Road toward Interstate 94 between Bridgman and Sawyer.

Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department at 269-465-3258

