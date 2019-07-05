Police search for suspects after gunman fires from moving SUV

A home surveillance camera catches a man, firing a gun from a moving SUV down the 2000 block of Johnson street.

It's like a scene from a Hollywood movie. But a closer look, and you realize this is a neighborhood in South Bend.

The video appears to show the SUV chasing a car down the block.

This was Thursday morning, the 4th of July.

An officer stopped the car after seeing the driver run the stop sign at Lincoln Way West and Johnson. The SUV was gone, and the driver of the car thought they'd been shot. They were okay.

"You see it on the news, you hear about it and stuff, but to actually see it take place in front of my home, where I live, it was very disturbing to me," Barry, a neighbor said.

He wasn't home when the gunfire happened, but said shootings are becoming a disturbing societal norm. Construction crews are also working in the area, and he said the outcome could have been different.

"Yesterday was a holiday but if they were down there working, those 13 bullets went somewhere. They went into a car, they went into a tree, they went into a house, they could have went into a person."

Luckily, no one was hurt here. And right now, police are asking for the public's help to identify the SUV and the shooter.