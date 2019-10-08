Police search for suspect after alleged drug deal shooting

Police are trying to find the man who allegedly shot two people during a drug deal Tuesday morning in Warsaw.

It happened around 12:46 a.m. in the back part of Harrison Ridge, a housing addition off of Husky Trail across from the Canterbury Apartments.

An investigation found that three adults and a juvenile traveled from the Fort Wayne area to deliver marijuana to 18-year-old Russell Keigan Harty.

Harty is accused of forcing the others to empty their pockets at gunpoint. He then fired multiple shots, according to investigators.

The juvenile male was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. He was transferred to another facility, where he remains in stable condition.

One of the adults was also struck by a bullet. That person was treated at the scene.

Investigators are actively searching for Harty, who was already wanted by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office for an active probation violation warrant.

If you have any information, please contact the Warsaw Police Department at (574)372-9511 or call 911. Harty is considered armed and dangerous.

