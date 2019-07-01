Police search for orange Dodge Ram involved in hit-and-run

LaPorte County police are searching for the orange Dodge Ram pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run on Friday, June 28.

It happened at around 1 p.m. in the 2900 north block of County Road 950 West in rural Coolspring Township.

An employee of a recycling and disposal company was struck by the northbound vehicle after placing a recycling container in the lawn.

The pickup truck failed to stop and left the scene. The suspect vehicle is described as an orange Dodge Ram pickup truck with an Indiana license plate. It may have damage to the passenger side mirror and door frame area.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

If you have any information about the crash and/or suspect vehicle, please contact Deputy Clemons by calling 219-326-7700 or by email at aclemons@lcso.in.gov.

