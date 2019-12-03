Police search for missing woman after possible shooting

Police are searching for a missing Benton Harbor woman and a person of interest after being called to a possible shooting scene.

Early Monday morning, officers with the Benton Township Police Department were dispatched to 308 1/2 S. Crystal in Benton Harbor for a welfare check of the resident, 38-year-old Willie Lark Jr.

A family member told police that they had found the front door open and suspected blood in the doorway. Officers found live ammunition and spent shell casings in the home.

Lark Jr. was not on scene and has not been located.

The Benton Township Police Department was contacted by family of 30-year-old Jessica Gray, who had received information that she had been at the home Monday and may have been shot.

Gray has not been seen since late Sunday night and is currently reported as a missing person who is potentially endangered and in need of medical attention.

The Benton Township Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Benton Township Police Department Detective Bureau (269) 925-1135 or Crime Stoppers (574) 288-STOP.

