Police search for missing Fort Wayne man believed to be in extreme danger

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert Friday night to help find an 80-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne who they believe to be in extreme danger.

Police are looking for James Paul Studinski, who was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Friday. He is 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Studinski was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat with "DOG PEOPLE" on it. He was in a heavy tan jacket, orange long-sleeve pullover, Levi jeans and driving a Chrysler Town and Country with Indiana plate 746AXV.

Anyone who can help police locate Studinski should contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-3000 or 911.

