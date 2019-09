Michael K. Middaugh Sr. has a warrant for violating probation for child molestation, and Elkhart County police are asking for help finding him.

Middaugh is approximately 5’6” tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes. He was last known to be bald.

Middaugh may be in the Elkhart County or Marshall County areas.

If you know Michael K. Middaugh Sr.’s whereabouts, please contact the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office at 574-533-4151.