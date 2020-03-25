Police search for man charged in South Bend gas station shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown South Bend gas station, but officials say he isn't in custody.

Anthony Malone, 31, was charged with the murder of 24-year-old De'Ashay Thompson.

This happened on March 14 at the Phillips 66 on North Lafayette Street.

Dispatch received a call from the clerk about a fight in the parking lot.

Shortly after, gunshots rang out.

Right now, police are looking for Malone.

If you have any information, you are asked to call 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. Police say Malone should be considered "armed & dangerous, do not approach."