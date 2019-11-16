Police search for machete-wielding suspect in Shipshewana armed robbery

Police are investigating an armed robbery in which a woman wielding a machete and wearing a mask allegedly robbed a Shipshewana hotel Saturday morning.

It happened at the Van Buren Hotel around 1 a.m., according to a release from the Shipshewana Police Department.

Police say the suspect was wearing a ski mask and dark clothing when she entered the hotel lobby, armed with a large machete. She then demanded money from an employee at the front desk.

She reportedly left with an undisclosed amount of money and got into a car with a second suspect, who drove her away north on State Road 5. The car is described as a full-sized, older passenger car.

Police did not provide further description of either suspect.

