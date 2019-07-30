Police search for car stolen from SB gas station with toddler in back

Police are searching for a vehicle stolen from a South Bend gas station with a child in a booster seat in the back.

Officers are looking for a red Chevrolet Malibu allegedly taken from the GoLo in the 1900 block of South Miami Street Tuesday, dispatch confirmed.

The Chevy bears the license plate 860RGR and has damage on the passenger-side bumper, along with a red and white oil change sticker in the window.

It was not immediately clear when the alleged auto theft happened, but dispatch said police were sent on a follow-up call at 6:18 p.m.

Dispatch did not immediately have a description of the person who allegedly stole the car, nor a description of the toddler.

16 News Now is working to learn more. We will provide updates as they become available, so stay with us online and on the air.

