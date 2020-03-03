Police search for Elkhart girl believed to have run away

Police in Elkhart are searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing Tuesday and is believed to be a runaway.

Officers are looking for Alexus Gilmore-Dunn, who was last seen Tuesday in the 300 block of State Street, according to a Facebook post from the Elkhart Police Department.

Alexus is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 180 pounds. Police said they do not know what clothing she is wearing.

Her family is concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Alexus' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070.

