Police in South Bend say they have found a 16-year-old girl who went missing Monday morning.

Angeles Vargas Alvarado was found safe shortly before 6:15 p.m.

Police said prior to being found, she had last been seen near St. Joseph High School around 11:40 a.m.

When she did not return home, her family was worried about her well-being, and police said she does not know the area well.