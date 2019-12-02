Police search downtown South Bend hotel for possible stabbing victim

South Bend police searched the DoubleTree by Hilton South Bend hotel on Monday after reports of a person stabbed.

Several officers were called to the downtown area on Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington.

We're told police searched room by room looking for a possible stabbing victim.

Police tweeted around 6:15 a.m. Monday that officers completed a search of the hotel and nothing was found at the DoubleTree.

