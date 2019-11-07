Police responding to reported plane crash in Elkhart County

First responders are on the scene of a plane crash in Elkhart County Thursday night.

Crews were called to the scene in the 22000 block of County Road 142, near County Road 17, shortly after 7 p.m., Elkhart County dispatch confirmed.

There were not any immediate reports of injuries, and it was not immediately clear from where the plane took off or what its destination was.

16 News Now has a reporter on the way to the scene. Stay with us online and on the air as we get updated information.

