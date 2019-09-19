Police respond to shooting report on SB's southeast side

Police in South Bend are responding to reports of a shooting on the city's southeast side Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of East Donald Street, according to a tweet from the South Bend Police Department.

As of about 7:45 p.m., the victim was on the way to the hospital.

Police were first dispatched at 7:20 p.m. As of about 8:05 p.m., officers remained on the scene.

16 News Now is working to learn more information. Stay with us on the air and online.

