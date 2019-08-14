UPDATE: Woman in stable condition after South Bend shooting

A woman is in stable condition at the hospital after a shooting just west of downtown South Bend Wednesday night.

Emergency responders were called to an apartment in the 1200 block of West Washington Street where the shooting happened around 11:22 p.m., police on the scene told 16 News Now.

The call was initially a ShotSpotter alert.

Police did not immediately have information on a potential suspect or suspects.

