South Bend Police are investigating a man making threats with a gun Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 900 block of S. Twyckenham Drive just after 9:00 a.m.

Police say they responded to a domestic call and found a man had a gun with his family, including two children, inside of the home.

No one was injured and the suspect was taken to the St. Joseph County Jail.

Police continue to investigate.