Police release surveillance video of Elkhart gas station robbery suspect

The Elkhart Police Department is asking for help catching a robbery suspect.

The robbery happened just after 9:30 a.m. Monday at Franklin Gas Plus on Franklin Street.

The suspect can be seen in the surveillance video pointing what appears to be a pistol at the clerk.

He is a tall black man with long braided hair wearing a white Notre Dame long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and white shoes. He was driving a red car with damage to the passenger door.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department.

