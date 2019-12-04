Police release surveillance video of Elkhart gas station robbery suspect

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for help catching a robbery suspect.
The robbery happened just after 9:30 a.m. Monday at Franklin Gas Plus on Franklin Street.
The suspect can be seen in the surveillance video pointing what appears to be a pistol at the clerk.
He is a tall black man with long braided hair wearing a white Notre Dame long-sleeve shirt, dark pants and white shoes. He was driving a red car with damage to the passenger door.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department.