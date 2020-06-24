Police release photo of suspect in Mishawaka shooting

Mishawaka Police are asking for help with identifying a suspect in a Father's Day weekend shooting that ended in a car crash.

Mishawaka police are trying to locate this unknown person and these vehicles regarding a shooting.

It happened Saturday morning around 3:35 a.m. at the 7-11 on Mishawaka Avenue.

Mishawaka Police Assistant Chief Dan Gebo said the female victim was shot in the face and is in serious, but stable, condition.

Investigators obtained video of the incident. One of the suspects, a woman wearing yellow, appeared to get into an argument inside 7-11 with the eventual victim. When they left the store and got into their respective cars, the woman was shot. She drove a block-and-a-half before crashing while the suspects fled in the opposite direction.

"At this time, we don't believe they knew each other," stated Gebo.

The female suspect could be seen getting in and out of the suspect vehicle, a photo of which police have also obtained from a security camera.

There are potentially three suspects in this case.

Anyone information can call Mishawaka Police at 574-258-1684 or submit an anonymous tip to Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP.