Police in South Bend are responding to the scene of a shooting on the northwest side.

The shooting happened around 11:44 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Bulla and Elmer streets, dispatch confirmed.

ShotSpotter was activated, and police reportedly arrived to find a male shooting victim. Information on the alleged victim's age and condition was not immediately available.

16 News Now has a reporter on the way to the scene. Stay with us as we work to learn more.