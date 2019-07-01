Niles woman killed in 3-vehicle Elkhart Co. crash

A Niles woman was killed. and her passenger and one of the other drivers were hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash in western Elkhart County Monday afternoon.

Police say 68-year-old Sharon Ann Hedrick died in the crash, which involved her 2014 Jeep Compass, a 2008 Honda Ridgeline pulling a trailer and a 2006 Ford box truck.

The crash happened around 4:09 p.m. in the 29000 block of Old U.S. 20, just west of the intersection with County Road 3, less than half a mile west of Elkhart city limits.

Police say Hedrick was headed east on Old U.S. 20 when she crossed the center line, veering into oncoming traffic. She reportedly sideswiped the driver's side of the Honda's trailer, then hit the box truck head-on before the Jeep ran off the road, hit a utility pole and came to rest.

Codie Ward, 26, of Elkhart, who was passenger in Hedrick's car, was taken to the hospital with lacerations to his head. John Bess, the 54-year-old driver of the box truck from Huntington was transported to the hospital with complaints of back pain.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were not injured.

Police say all the drivers and passengers involved were wearing seat belts.

The Jeep was heavily damaged all over, the trailer the Honda was pulling had heavy driver-side damage and the box truck had heavy front-end damage, according to the crash report.

