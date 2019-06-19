Police on lookout for railroad trespassers in St. Joseph County

Railroad police and several local police departments will be on the lookout for any railroad trespassers in St. Joseph County Wednesday.

A railroad trespass initiative was held at the Mishawaka Police Department to help educate the public about the dangers around railroad property.

In Indiana last year, 17 people died and 54 were injured as a result of 150 crossing collisions. In addition, 12 trespassing fatalities occurred in 2018.

This year through March, crossing collisions are down from 37 in 2018 to 26 collisions.

"A train can't stop quickly. A train takes about a mile more to come to a complete stop, so even if the engineer sees something on the tracks, there is no good chance it can stop in time. Doing whatever we can do to keep people off the tracks to prevent any sort of situation from happening is the ultimate goal,” CN Railroad Police special agent Jeffrey Price said.

Police say trespassing on railroad property is dangerous and deadly and can result in up to a year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

