Police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in Ala.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Authorities with the Moody Police Department confirm one of their officers was shot and killed in the line of duty Tuesday evening.

Police Sgt. Stephen Williams. (Source: Moody police/WBRC)

The officer is identified as 50-year-old Sgt. Stephen Williams.

Chief Thomas Hunt says Williams had been with the Moody Police Department for three years and was a 23 year law enforcement veteran. He was married and had three children.

“He was awesome. He was awesome - just a good man, good person, funny to be around, won officer of the year award a couple years ago. Made rank of sergeant last year, worked night shift for us. Very thorough in his paperwork, very thorough as a sergeant, good teacher and a good mentor. Lot of guys looked up to Stephen. He was a very good close friend," Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt said.

It all happened at the Super 8 located off Interstate 20. Moody Police initially responded to the scene but multiple agencies were called in to assist.

Williams was shot multiple times. No other officers were injured in the incident.

Police say two suspects, a man and a woman, are in custody. The scene is clear.

Williams previously work with Calera PD for two and a half years, Alabaster PD for 15 years and Bessemer PD for more than a year and a half.

The investigation into Williams’ death is being handled by ALEA and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office.

U.S. Attorney Jay Town released the following statement:

“Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams’ end of watch has come much too soon. Our condolences and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers. His loss is a loss for all of Alabama. This serves as yet another heartbreaking and stark reminder of the perils encountered by law enforcement each day.”

Gov. Kay Ivey released the following statement Wednesday morning:

"I am deeply saddened to hear Sergeant Stephen Williams was killed in the line of duty last night. He served the Moody Police Department with distinction and had a long, honorable career in law enforcement. In the end, he died a hero, fulfilling the oath he swore to do -- to uphold the community he served.

"Beyond his career in law enforcement, he was a father, and now, three children are left without their dad. We must not forget Sgt. Williams’ ultimate sacrifice was that of his family.

“This senseless violence must end. Every day, brave men and women who wear the badge put their lives on the line in order to keep us safe. We are greatly indebted for his service on our behalf. I ask the people of Alabama to join me in prayer for his family, friends and his brothers in arms.”

