Police need your help identifying suspects in Elkhart burglary

The Elkhart Police Department is looking for five suspects who broke into North End Cycle on April 28.

Police said a stolen U-Haul pulled up to the front of the building, and another vehicle stopped at Cassopolis Street to let some of the suspects out.

They then broke into the building and stole about a half-dozen motorcycles.

The suspects then loaded the motorcycles into the U-Haul before driving off.

Police said this happened around 4 a.m.

"Detectives worked the case about as far as they can and followed up on all leads. At this point we are unable to identify anyone so we have put [the video] out there for the public's assistance," said Lieutenant with the Elkhart Police Department Travis Snider.

North End Cycle is a family-owned business.

They have been around for about 50 years.

The owner was originally willing to talk to 16 News Now, but then backed out.

One worker, however, said this incident came as a shock.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, over the last month or so, the agency responded to 28 burglary investigations.

If you have any information about the five suspects, you are encouraged to call the Elkhart Police Department or email them a tip.