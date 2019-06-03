Police need help finding Kentucky mother with warrant, young child

Police in Logan County, Kentucky need the public’s help to track down a woman with an arrest warrant who is believed to be on the run with her young daughter.

Amanda Otero, 32, failed to show up at an emergency custody hearing involving her three-year-old, Amya Grace Otero, according to a notice from the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.

When that happened, the child’s father told police Amanda Otero possibly left the state with their daughter.

Amanda Otero is 5′1″ and 120 pounds with dark hair and blue eyes. Amya Otero is 3′ and 40 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.

The mother has ties to Warren County, Kentucky, but also Indiana, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. Police said she could be using her maiden name, Amanda Marie Pytko.

Police said Amanda Otero should be considered armed and dangerous. There is an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Anyone who sees her or her daughter should call 911 or contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at 270-726-4911.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

