Police looking for suspect Lake City Bank robbery in Pierceton

Police are investigating after the Lake City Bank in Pierceton was robbed.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday.

A man ordered to bank workers to the ground with a handgun. He then left with an undisclosed amount of money in a red drawstring backpack with white lettering on it.

Authorities are seeking your help finding the suspect.

Surveillance video shows him wearing a cream-colored South Pole hooded sweatshirt with brown elbow patches, blue jeans, blue gloves with white tips, and a blue bandana covering his face.

If you have any information concerning this crime call Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-342-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 if your information leads to an arrest or indictment.