Police looking for man believed to be behind three bank robberies in Warsaw

Police in Warsaw are looking for a man who robbed the First Federal Savings Bank.

It happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Monday at the 400 block of East Center Street when a man gave a note to the bank teller that he was robbing them.

He got away with an undisclosed amount of money and ran down a nearby alley. He then got into a black 4-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and around 5’6 or 5’7 in height with a black backpack. He was wearing a heavy dark coat with hood pulled over his head, black pants, and camouflage material covering his face.

The same bank was robbed on November 12, and investigators think it was the same suspect both times.

He's also believed to be behind the robbery of the Indiana Lakes Federal Credit Union in Warsaw on December 3.

Anyone with information about today’s robbery or the others in the last several weeks is asked to contact the Warsaw Police Department at (574)372-9515 and ask to speak with the detective division.