Police investigating two South Bend homes shot

Two shootings incidents in two hours within less than one mile separating each other.

Police investigate shots fired through apartment windows in the 100 block of S. Falcon Street in South Bend.

It started to unfold around 2 a.m. Friday morning in the 100 block of N. Huey Street. A woman who lives there understandably did not want to talk on camera.

She did say, however, she was lying down in the living room when a shot came through her window.

Two hours later, more shots rang out. This time in the 100 block of S. Falcon Street.

Police say there were two ShotSpotter Activations. One around 4:20 a.m. and the other around 5 a.m.

A dozen or so neighbors say they were still shaken up and did not want to comment on camera, but one of woman says she thought the gunshots were fireworks at first until she heard glass shatter.

Thankfully, with so many people home as the shots rang out, no one was hurt.

South Bend Police say both incidents are under investigation, but they need your help. If you have any information, call South Bend Police or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.