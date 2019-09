South Bend Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 2500 block of Kenwood.

Officers were dispatched around 6 a.m. and are still currently on scene.

The male victim was shot in the shoulder. He is expected to be ok.

Several bullets hit a nearby houses. One neighbor said that 13 shots came through him home and nearly missed his father who was in his bedroom at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Bend Police.

