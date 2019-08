South Bend Police Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:30 Saturday morning in the 3400 block of High Street.

Victim is a 24-year-old male with an non life threatening injury to the shoulder.

Victim was inside an apartment and shots originated from outside.

This remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call SBPD at 574-235-9201 or Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.