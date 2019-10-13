Police investigating deadly hit-and-run outside Linebacker Lounge

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident near the Linebacker Lounge in South Bend. It happened on South Bend Avenue just southwest of the intersection with Edison.

Investigators say around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, 27-year-old Hannah Turgeon was struck as she crossed South Bend Avenue. The Denver native was taken to Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say a SUV struck Turgeon and failed to stop after hitting her. Witness accounts say the SUV could be dark in color and be a larger model.

The accident happened just hours after the final whistle blew at the Notre Dame football game. The Linebacker Lounge is located just blocks away from the stadium.

We have a reporter on the scene and are continuing to follow this story.

If you have any information, you're asked to call South Bend Police.