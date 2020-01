Police are investigating after a child was hit in Mishawaka.

It happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the 800 block of Douglas Road.

Authorities on scene tell 16 News Now the boy was crossing the street by Lakeshore Estates when he was struck by a car.

He was walking and talking before being taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, we will post updates when we learn more.