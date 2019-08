One person is in the hospital after a reported robbery and stabbing in South Bend. Police responded to Building No. 425 at Cedar Glen Apartments around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the victim has suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Currently, there are no leads on a suspect.

If you have any information, please call South Bend Police at (574)-235-9201 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling (574)-288-STOP.