Police are investigating after a "young child" was shot in South Bend.

It happened Thursday morning in the 600 block of Leland Avenue.

The child was taken to the hospital by a family member. Police didn't release any information about the child's status at a 1:30 p.m. briefing.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is investigating and conducting interviews.

