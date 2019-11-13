Police investigating after Warsaw man killed in Kosciusko Co. crash

A Warsaw man is dead after a crash involving an SUV and a semitrailer in Kosciusko County Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 1:15 p.m. in the 5000 block of State Road 13, according to a release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

A black Chevrolet Suburban driven by 22-year-old Robert Porter was headed north when it crossed the center line on State Road 13, crashing into the semi.

Porter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not hurt.

Police continue to investigate the crash, saying it was not immediately clear why Porter crossed the center line.

