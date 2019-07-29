Police investigating Coloma kayaker's drowning death on Paw Paw River

A 42-year-old Coloma man has dead after being pulled from the Paw Paw River in Berrien County Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the 7100 block of Red Arrow Highway in Watervliet Township.

Officials say Chad Whittington was kayaking on the river with his wife, and during the trip, they decided to take a break to swim.

While Whittington was in the water, he became distressed. His wife was able to pull him to shore and call 911.

First responders performed CPR but were unable to save Whittington.

The drowning remains under investigation.

