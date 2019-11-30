Police investigating Berrien County robbery suspects at South Bend apartment complex

Police are investigating after an armed robbery in Niles Township.

Authorities say two armed suspects robbed the Approved Cash Store on South 11th Street on Saturday morning.

South Bend Police later located the vehicle believed to be used in the robbery at an apartment complex.

Police also searched an apartment in that complex and found items tied to the robbery.

One person has been arrested and is in the St. Joseph County Jail awaiting extradition to Michigan.

The second suspect has been identified and charges are expected to follow.