Police are on the scene of a shooting at Dubail and Grant streets on South Bend's west side.

It all began to unfold around 3:15 p.m. Neighbors told 16 News Now that was when they heard two shots, then saw a man on the road near an SUV.

16 News Now has a crew there, and we are working to learn more as the investigation continues. We will bring you what we find out on 16 News Now and online.