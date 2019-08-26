Police investigate shooting on northwest side of South Bend

Police are investigating a shooting on South Bend's northwest side Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Huey Street at 8:56 p.m., dispatch confirmed.

Police on the scene said the victim was shot in the arm. The male victim was grazed, according to a tweet from the South Bend Police Department.

The tweet from police says they are looking for a black SUV as a possible suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with us on the air and online as we learn more.

