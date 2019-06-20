UPDATE: Juvenile shot on South Bend's west side

A boy under 18 years old was shot on South Bend's west side Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Woodhill Lane at 10:55 p.m. This is not far from the intersection of Linden Avenue and Mayflower Road.

When officers arrived, they found one male juvenile suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the home. He is currently in critical condition.

St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. At this time, no arrests have been made. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

If anyone has information, they are encouraged to please contact County Metro Homicide at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

