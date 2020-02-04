Police investigate shooting at Mishawaka apartment complex

Police are investigating a shooting at Hickory Village Apartments in Mishawaka.

At around 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, 911 received calls of shots fired.

Emergency responders found a male with gunshot wounds. He's currently in stable condition, and his identity hasn't been released.

Police haven't released any information about any suspects as of early Tuesday afternoon. They're continuing to collect evidence and witness statements.

Officers don't believe there's any threat to the community, according to Assistant Chief Jason Stefaniak.

We'll continue to update this story on air and online as we learn more.

