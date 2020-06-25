Police investigate possible murder-suicide in Mishawaka

Officials say they are investigating a possible murder-suicide in the 16000 block of Valley Trail in Mishawaka.

The St. Joseph County Police Department tweeted the information just after 7 a.m. Thursday.

Around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, St. Joseph County Police Department officers responded to the area regarding a report of an assault in progress.

Upon arrival, the officers discovered two males dead as a result of apparent gunshot wound injuries.

According to a tweet, police also found multiple firearms.

Investigators are not searching for any suspects and no arrests have been made.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

If you know anything, please contact the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit at (574) 235-3009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

